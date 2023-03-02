Greenville fire chief suspended days before he quit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville’s former fire chief was suspended with pay just days before he abruptly quit last month.

WITN has learned that Carson Sanders was suspended on February 20th. The fire chief resigned three days later without any public explanation.

The 53-year-old Sanders started as fire chief on February 1st, 2022, replacing Eric Griffin who also left under fire.

The city did not release why Sanders was suspended on February 20th but did say that was his only disciplinary action during his time with the city.

Deputy Chief Brock Davenport has been named interim chief of the department.

Prior to his arrival in Greenville, Sanders was assistant chief for the Sarasota County Fire Department in Florida.

