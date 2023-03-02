ECU men’s basketball blasts Tulane on senior night

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU men’s basketball team got up early and kept building to a senior night win over Tulane 83-68.

Jaden Walker had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists to help the Pirates build up the second half lead to as many as 22 points.

Brandon Johnson had 19 points, 12 rebounds and RJ Felton had 15 points.

Jaylen Forbes had 23 points to lead the way for the Green Wave in the loss.

ECU will play a make-up game at Tulane on Friday night at 7 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.