CarolinaEast Medical Center named among Newsweek’s world’s best hospitals

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast was named one of the “World’s Best Hospitals” for the fifth year in a row.

Newsweek released the list of the “World’s Best Hospitals” on Wednesday and CarolinaEast Medical Center was ranked 106 out of 6,093 hospitals in the United States. CarolinaEast was also recognized for its above-average infection prevention measures.

“The world’s best hospitals consistently attract the best people and provide the best outcomes for patients as well as the most important new therapies and research,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. “Of all the hospitals in the world, relatively few can do all those things year in and year out. The best belong to a very exclusive club.”

CarolinaEast says its team has risen to face unprecedented health crises while continuing to give its patients the utmost care. During the 2022 fiscal year, the hospital says more than 3,000 employees, physicians, and volunteers cared for more than 247,825 patients across four counties.

