Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Amber Alert: 2-year-old taken from babysitter’s Ohio home, police say

Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is...
Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Lucy Bullock who is driving a 2009 Black Saturn SUV with Ohio license plate JVU5960, according to the North College Hill Police Department.(North College Hill PD)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy they say was taken early Thursday by Lucy Bullock, the North College Hill Police Department says.

Brandon Rozier Jr., 2, was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday being taken by Bullock, who is driving a 2009 Black Saturn SUV with Ohio license plate JVU5960, according to the North College Hill Police Department.

Brandon was wearing black clothes when police say he was taken.

Police say the 2-year-old was dropped off Thursday morning by his mother at a babysitter’s home on Sterling Avenue in Cincinnati.

His great-aunt, who says she was watching him, said Brandon was sleeping in bed. The great-aunt said she got up to go to the bathroom, and when she got back, the toddler and her vehicle were gone.

Bullock is a friend of the great-aunt and had been staying at her Sterling Avenue home, the great-aunt said.

“If I hadn’t let [Lucy] stay here, he would still be here,” the great-aunt said.

The two were seen on a neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera leaving the residence.

Bullock is described as 5-foot-3, 135 pounds, with brown and brown eyes.

Police said they think Brandon could be in danger.

Call North College Hill Police at 513-521-7171 or 911 if you have any information on the whereabouts of Bullock and Brandon.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Liquor sales are skyrocketing
North Carolina liquor sales are up and people in the East are concerned
Officials said 11 students at a school in Alabama complained of an illness Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple students sent home due to illness after eating candy, school says
Death investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Bertie County
Multiple law enforcement agencies address drug problem in ENC
Several law enforcement agencies address drug use problem in Eastern North Carolina
Chief Jeremy Roberts was sworn in Wednesday afternoon.
Aulander swears in new police chief after most of force quits

Latest News

Lenoir County teacher resigns after video shows her hitting student multiple times
Lenoir County teacher resigns after video shows her hitting student multiple times
The assault happened Wednesday in a classroom at South Lenoir High School.
Lenoir County teacher resigns after video shows her hitting student multiple times
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2013, file photo, Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson speaks...
Carolina Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86
A honeymooning couple in Hawaii said their snorkeling tour boat left them behind.
Couple says snorkeling tour boat left them nearly a half mile from shore
Marc Muffley, 40, was arrested and charged, according to a criminal complaint.
Feds: Pennsylvania man admits packing explosives in suitcase