UNC adds Kitchens to football staff

Former NFL coach to be run-game coordinator and tight ends coach
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens, right, congratulates running back Nick Chubb (24)...
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens, right, congratulates running back Nick Chubb (24) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 41-24. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina has hired former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens as its run-game coordinator and tight ends coach.

The school announced the hiring Tuesday, with Kitchens named to replace John Lilly after Lilly joined Frank Reich’s staff with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

Kitchens spent 16 seasons in the NFL ranks. He led the Browns to a 6-10 record as head coach in 2019.

He also worked as an offensive coordinator with the Browns and took over as play-caller for the New York Giants in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

