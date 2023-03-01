Traffic Accident shuts down Goldsboro road

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -A traffic accident that knocked down a utility pole and lines has led to a road closure.

The 3200 block of Central Heights Road is closed to traffic while utility crews are on the scene to make repairs.

The closure is expected to affect morning traffic and there is no current of when the repairs will be finished and the road will re-open.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes and those headed to Eastern Wayne Middle School should travel south on Central Heights Road from New Hope Road to the school.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.