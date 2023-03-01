Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Town of Aulander to swear in new police chief

Aulander to swear in new police chief
Aulander to swear in new police chief(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) - A town that lost six police officers and a police chief several weeks ago has hired a new police chief.

Jeremy Roberts will be sworn in Wednesday as Aulander’s new chief.

The ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. at the Aulander Town Hall.

Roberts has worked for Aulander Police as an officer in the past and has trained with the FBI and the SBI, according to a town spokesperson.

They told WITN’s Justin Lundy that Roberts has also worked with a sheriff’s office in the past but would not specify which sheriff’s office it was.

Aulander was rocked by a double stabbing a couple weeks ago.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI is still searching for the person responsible. Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to immediately contact authorities.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase leads to crash
Chase starts in Edgecombe County and ends with crash in Halifax County
SNAP Extra Benefits end for NC residents.
Eastern North Carolina residents react to losing their extra SNAP benefits
NC Liquor sales are skyrocketing
North Carolina liquor sales are up and people in the East are concerned
Greenville Fire/Rescue
Greenville Fire/Rescue issues advisory about loud noise
The shooting happened here Friday night.
Store owner said naked man shot & killed in parking lot by Wallace police officer

Latest News

It happened around 1:00 p.m. at the Speedway on 4th and Arendell streets.
NEW INFO: Man charged with DWI after SUV takes out gas pumps, fire hydrant in Morehead City
WITN's first Black meteorologist, Russell James
Black History Month: featuring one of WITN’s first Black meteorologists
Floyd is currently in ICU at ECU Health Medical Center receiving treatment for his injuries.
Funds set up for Lenoir County firefighter injured on the job
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Greek transport minister resigns over train crash; 36 dead