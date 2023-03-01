Town of Aulander to swear in new police chief

AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) - A town that lost six police officers and a police chief several weeks ago has hired a new police chief.

Jeremy Roberts will be sworn in Wednesday as Aulander’s new chief.

The ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. at the Aulander Town Hall.

Roberts has worked for Aulander Police as an officer in the past and has trained with the FBI and the SBI, according to a town spokesperson.

They told WITN’s Justin Lundy that Roberts has also worked with a sheriff’s office in the past but would not specify which sheriff’s office it was.

Aulander was rocked by a double stabbing a couple weeks ago.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI is still searching for the person responsible. Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to immediately contact authorities.

