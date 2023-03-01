Teacher of the Week: Holly Charles

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Teacher of the Week for March 1 is Holly Charles from John Sall Elementary School.

She graduated in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in education from Kentucky Christian University and her master’s in Elementary Education from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2008.

Charles is in her 18th year of teaching and her first at John Small Elementary School teaching 5th grade English/Language Arts.

She says “I don’t ever remember wanting to be anything except a teacher when I was younger. Playing school at recess or at home was always one of my favorite activities. I strive to make my students feel safe before any learning takes place. Once learning begins, my goal is to meet students where they are every day.”

When not teaching, Charles can be found spending time with her two boys and her two dogs. She likes to read, work in the yard, go to the beach, and spend time with her family and friends.

The individual who nominates Ms. Charles wrote:

“Holly Charles is a wonderful educator who goes above and beyond for her students. She comes in weekly with incentives for getting students to read. It’s amazing how motivated students are by a simple bag of chips or a soda of their choice! Not only does Ms. Charles motivate her students, but she is always willing to help my students especially. Holly and I co-teach ELA and I have numerous students with IEPs that she modifies assignments and accommodates them so willingly. Her teaching style meets the needs of all students, especially the visual learners. She displays content to the students with graphic organizers that make it easy for them to retain and reflect back to when taking tests. Ms. Charles has been a wonderful co-teacher to work with and I believe this opportunity it well deserved of her.”

Congratulations Ms. Charles!

