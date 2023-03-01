Advertise With Us
Pitt CC men’s basketball advances past Southwest Virginia CC in Region X tournament

Pitt CC will meet Fayetteville Tech in quarterfinals
Pitt CC men advance in Region X tournament
Pitt CC men advance in Region X tournament(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt Community College men’s basketball team played its final home game of the season picking up and 85-74 victory over Southwest Virginia CC in the first round of the Region X Tournament.

The Bulldogs took a one-score game to a big lead mid-second half. The lead was bigger than the final score after Southwest made a few threes in the final minute.

The Bulldogs advance to the Region X tournament quarterfinals against three seed Fayetteville Tech on Friday. The final three rounds are to be played in Wilmington at Cape Fear Community College.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

