North Pitt girls build big lead, hold off Northeastern to advance to regional final

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - North Pitt girls built up a big lead into the fourth quarter and hung on late to beat Northeastern 70-62 in the class 2A state basketball playoffs fourth round on Tuesday.

Zamareya Jones had over 30 points for the Panthers in the victory. Northeastern star Jasmine Felton did her all and had near 30 as well.

But North Pitt is moving on to the regional final. They will play Seaforth on Saturday. The location and time will be announced soon.

