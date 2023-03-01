Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

North Pitt girls build big lead, hold off Northeastern to advance to regional final

North Pitt 70, Northeastern 62
North Pitt girls reach regional final
North Pitt girls reach regional final(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - North Pitt girls built up a big lead into the fourth quarter and hung on late to beat Northeastern 70-62 in the class 2A state basketball playoffs fourth round on Tuesday.

Zamareya Jones had over 30 points for the Panthers in the victory. Northeastern star Jasmine Felton did her all and had near 30 as well.

But North Pitt is moving on to the regional final. They will play Seaforth on Saturday. The location and time will be announced soon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened here Friday night.
Store owner said naked man shot & killed in parking lot by Wallace police officer
John Ruscik arrested in fire at The Landing
ECU student facing DWI charge after Greenville apartment complex fire
Chase leads to crash
Chase starts in Edgecombe County and ends with crash in Halifax County
Mekhi Neal, Tyler Woodley, Kevontae Rascoe
Three charged with attempted murder, four others with conspiracy in Martin Co. shooting
Greenville Fire/Rescue
Greenville Fire/Rescue issues advisory about loud noise

Latest News

9th ranked ECU baseball blanked by Duke
Farmville Central boys cruise into regional final
Farmville Central crushes South Granville to reach regional final
Bertie boys battle into regional final
Bertie boys edge Northampton County in 1A state playoffs
Pitt CC men advance in Region X tournament
Pitt CC men’s basketball advances past Southwest Virginia CC in Region X tournament