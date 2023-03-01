Advertise With Us
NCHSAA announces dates and times for state basketball regional finals

Bertie, Farmville Central boys and North Pitt girls all advanced Tuesday
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCHSAA announced the dates and times for the state basketball regional finals. A few area teams will be playing.

2023 Men’s Regional Finals Schedule

1A East | Bertie vs. Wilson Prep - 3:00 PM @ South Johnston HS

2A East | Farmville Central vs. Goldsboro - 4:00 PM @ South Garner HS

2023 Women’s Regional Finals Schedule

2A East | North Pitt vs. Seaforth - 6:00 PM @ South Garner HS

3A East | Rocky Mount vs. Cape Fear - 2:00 PM @ Southern Lee HS

