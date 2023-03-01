Nash County Recycles Day held on March 4

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - People of Nash and Edgecombe can properly dispose of recyclable items on Saturday.

Nash County Recycles Day will be March 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nash County Courthouse parking lot in Nashville.

Residents are called to bring unwanted personal documents that need to be shredded and electronics or prescription medication that need to be properly discarded. The event is sponsored by Keep America Beautiful, which aims to make Nash and Edgecombe counties cleaner and more attractive.

Last year set the record for 11,000 pounds of paper, 10,000 pounds of electronics, and more than 150 pounds of medication, according to the county. The goal is to exceed that this year.

Recycles Day is a free event, but donations will be accepted and go towards Keep America Beautiful of Nash and Edgecombe counties.

