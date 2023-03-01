Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Large controlled burn today in Carteret County

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of acres in one Eastern Carolina county will be set on fire today in a controlled burn.

The Forest Service says 1,568 acres in Carteret County will be involved in the burn.

It is off Nine Mile Road and Milles Road within the Croatan National Forest, 5 miles west of Newport.

The burn is expected to generate a lot of smoke in the area and people using Nine Mile Road should drive with caution.

The controlled burn should reduce hazardous fuels on the forest floor, reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires, the Forest Service said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase leads to crash
Chase starts in Edgecombe County and ends with crash in Halifax County
NC Liquor sales are skyrocketing
North Carolina liquor sales are up and people in the East are concerned
SNAP Extra Benefits end for NC residents.
Eastern North Carolina residents react to losing their extra SNAP benefits
Greenville Fire/Rescue
Greenville Fire/Rescue issues advisory about loud noise
It happened around 1:00 p.m. at the Speedway on 4th and Arendell streets.
Two injured after SUV takes out gas pumps, fire hydrant in Morehead City

Latest News

Emerald Isle St. Patrick's Festival 2023 graphic
Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Day festival returns March 11
Aulander to swear in new police chief
It happened around 1:00 p.m. at the Speedway on 4th and Arendell streets.
NEW INFO: Man charged with DWI after SUV takes out gas pumps, fire hydrant in Morehead City
WITN's first Black meteorologist, Russell James
Black History Month: featuring one of WITN’s first Black meteorologists