Free car seat safety checks Friday in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Emerald Isle parents can have their child’s car seat inspected by the police department.

The Emerald Isle Police Department is hosting an event in conjunction with Safe Kids North Carolina for free car seat checks. This is to happen Friday, March 3, at the Emerald Isle Parks and Recreation parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon.

They encourage both the parent or guardian and child to attend as certified Safe Kids North Carolina technicians do the check.

