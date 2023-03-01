Farmville Central crushes South Granville to reach regional final

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central boys are heading to the regional final again this year after beating South Granville 74-38 in the fourth round of the state basketball playoffs on Tuesday.

The Jaguars got up early and took it to running time in the third quarter when they took their starters out.

Farmville Central will meet Goldsboro in the regional final on Saturday. The location and time are to be announced soon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.