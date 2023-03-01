Advertise With Us
Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Day festival returns March 11

Emerald Isle St. Patrick's Festival 2023 graphic
Emerald Isle St. Patrick's Festival 2023 graphic(Town of Emerald Isle)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wear green, grab your friends and family, and have a good time on St. Patrick’s Day.

The festivities will be at the Emerald Plantation Shopping Center in Emerald Isle on March 11.

The town says people of all ages can enjoy live music, food and drink vendors, arts and craft vendors, amusement park rides, a golf cart raffle and more. Those of age can partake and enjoy the beer tent as well, but will only accept credit/debt cards for payment.

The amusement rides will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, while the vendors, live music, beer tent, and other attractions will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The winner of the golf cart raffle will be announced at 4 p.m..

The Armband Amusement Rides Night will be happening the day before, March 10, from 3-8 p.m., but no food or drink vendors will be open that day. Emerald Isle recommends checking out the options available in the Emerald Plantation.

Dogs and other animals will not be permitted.

The Town of Emerald Isle, the Emerald Isle Business Bureau, and sponsors helped make this event possible.

