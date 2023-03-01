Advertise With Us
ECU football returns Jovon Hubbard to the program as recruiting operations coordinator

Head coach Mike Houston made announcement Wednesday morning
ECU Head Coach Mike Houston
ECU Head Coach Mike Houston(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU head football coach Mike Houston announced Wednesday the return of Jovon Hubbard to the program this time as their recruiting operations coordinator.

Coach Houston said in a statement, “We are excited to welcome Jovon back to our staff. His familiarity with ECU, coupled with nearly a decade of collegiate experience, will continue to enhance our program and recruiting efforts.”

Hubbard served in a similar role at Liberty from 2021-23 as their director of external relations/high school relations and pro liaison. He was also their director of on-campus recruiting prior to that.

Prior to Liberty, Hubbard worked for ECU as Recruiting Coordinator and Director of High School relations. He was Assistant Director of Player Personnel for the Pirates from 2016-18.

He worked his way up with scouting internships with the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.

He actually started his career as strength and conditioning coach with the Detroit Tigers baseball team from 2009-11.

Hubbard is a 2008 Winston-Salem State University graduate who achieved his Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Pace University in 2013.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

