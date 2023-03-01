Advertise With Us
Duke holds off NC State men to finish undefeated at home

Duke beats N.C. State for fifth consecutive win, 71-67
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -Jeremy Roach scored 20 points and helped Duke hold off North Carolina State in a 71-67 victory to win its fifth straight game and complete a 16-0 home schedule.

Tyrese Proctor added 12 points, going 8 of 9 at the line, including four in the final 18 seconds to put the game away for Duke.

Kyle Filipowski scored 11 points and had 14 rebounds for the freshman’s 13th double-double.

Jarkel Joiner led the Wolfpack with 26 points, hitting six 3-pointers. He hit the 2,000 point career milestone in the loss.

Duke finishes the regular season at North Carolina on Saturday.

N.C. State has completed its regular season and is off until the ACC Tournament.

