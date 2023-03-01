Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Death investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Bertie County

(MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after finding skeletal remains in a burned out home believed to be that of a human.

Deputies went to 107 Second Street, in Kelford and spoke with a person cleaning debris from the home that was destroyed by fire on June 21st, 2022.

The person reported that while cleaning the debris, they located the skeletal remains and contacted the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said an investigation was conducted in 2022 and ruled the fire accidental due to a short in the electrical system.

The sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation Arson Unit will be investigating to identify the skeletal remains and cause of death.

The identity of the skeletal remains is unknown. They have been removed for testing.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Liquor sales are skyrocketing
North Carolina liquor sales are up and people in the East are concerned
Chase leads to crash
Chase starts in Edgecombe County and ends with crash in Halifax County
SNAP Extra Benefits end for NC residents.
Eastern North Carolina residents react to losing their extra SNAP benefits
Greenville Fire/Rescue
Greenville Fire/Rescue issues advisory about loud noise
It happened around 1:00 p.m. at the Speedway on 4th and Arendell streets.
Two injured after SUV takes out gas pumps, fire hydrant in Morehead City

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement agencies address drug problem in ENC
Several law enforcement agencies address drug use problem in Eastern North Carolina
Zach's First Alert Web Weather
Isaiah Pearsall charged with murder
Man charged with murder following suspicious death in Wallace
NCHSAA announces dates and times for state basketball regional finals