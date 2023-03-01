Death investigation underway after skeletal remains found in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death after finding skeletal remains in a burned out home believed to be that of a human.

Deputies went to 107 Second Street, in Kelford and spoke with a person cleaning debris from the home that was destroyed by fire on June 21st, 2022.

The person reported that while cleaning the debris, they located the skeletal remains and contacted the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said an investigation was conducted in 2022 and ruled the fire accidental due to a short in the electrical system.

The sheriff’s office and the State Bureau of Investigation Arson Unit will be investigating to identify the skeletal remains and cause of death.

The identity of the skeletal remains is unknown. They have been removed for testing.

