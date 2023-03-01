Carteret County arrests cocaine traffickers

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men in Eastern Carolina were arrested on numerous drug charges following a traffic stop.

In the fall of 2022, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police say they got information that Kuwain Green was selling controlled substances in Carteret County, and after making controlled purchases from Greene determined that his dealer was Milton Williams.

On February 25th the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office say they pulled over Milton Williams as he drove through Craven County and found 14.4 ounces of suspected powder cocaine.

In total detectives say they seized 16 ounces from both suspects during the investigation.

Officials Williams and Greene have been arrested and made their first appearances in Carteret County District Court.

Green was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute cocaine x4, conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine x3, trafficking cocaine x4, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling x5 and is being held on a $1,400,000 bond.

Williams, who is currently on federal probation, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute x2, conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine x2, trafficking cocaine x8, conspiracy to traffic cocaine x2, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling x4, and is being held on a $1,250,000 bond.

Both men are being held in the Carteret County Jail.

Green and Williams are repeat drug offenders according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and have served active prison sentences for previous drug convictions.

