Beaufort Co. sheriff announces town hall meetings for public

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new Eastern Carolina sheriff is seeking public input through a series of town hall meetings.

Scott Hammonds was sworn-in as the Beaufort County sheriff in December.

Hammonds wants to give the people of Beaufort County the opportunity to meet with him and to receive information regarding the services provided to them. The sheriff said he will take any questions or comments, as well.

The following are the dates and locations for the town halls:

Aurora Community Center, located at 295 Main St, Aurora on March 23rd, from 6pm – 7:30pm

Belhaven Civic Center, located at 257 W Pungo St, Belhaven on April 11th, from 6pm – 7:30pm

Edward Christian Church, located at 23 Academy St, Edward on May 18th, from 6pm – 7:30pm

Alligood Church Of God, located at 1891 Mill Hole Rd, Washington on June 15th, from 6pm – 7:30pm

Chocowinity Fire Department, located at 512 Highway 33 E, Chocowinity on July 11th, from 6pm – 7:30pm

Bath Ruritan Building, located at 504 Carteret Street, Bath on August 15th, from 6pm – 7:30pm

Clarks Neck Fire Department, located at 3797 Wharton Station Rd. Washington on September 14th, from 6pm - 7:30pm

Blounts Creek Fire Department, located at 13965 Highway 33 East, Blounts Creek on October 12th, from 6pm - 7:30pm

Pinetown Fire Department, located at 7262 North Boyd Rd. Pinetown on November 16th, from 6pm - 7:30pm

Sheriff Hammonds and his staff said that they are looking forward to meeting with the community.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.