Addiction recovery expert speaks to kick off ECU’s Safe Spring Break

Zac Clark runs a company for those who may be recovering from alcohol or drug use.
Zac Clark runs a company for those who may be recovering from alcohol or drug use.(Jaylen Holloway)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Spring break is just around the corner for students at East Carolina University and with that comes much fun. However, oftentimes alcohol may be involved, which is why recovery expert Zac Clark came and spoke to students Tuesday night ahead of the highly anticipated break.

Clark gained national attention a few years ago after he openly addressed his sobriety on ABC’s The Bachelorette.

After his time on the well-known show, Clark then went on to create a company called Recovery and Release for those who may be struggling with addiction to drugs or alcohol.

Several ECU students were dialed in as Clark told his inspiring story. However, for him, he says it’s not all about what you give up but rather, what you gain. “I think the reason that it’s important for people to come and hear a talk like mine is so that they understand and have a little education so they have someone in their life. Maybe it’s not even them that’s struggling, they how to encourage them to ask for help and if it is them they also feel confident.”

Clark also says he felt it was vital for students to hear his story before they do anything they might regret later during the break.

ECU’s spring break begins on Sunday, March 5th and lasts through March 12th.

