9th ranked ECU baseball blanked by Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (ECU Athletics) – An eight-run fifth inning proved the difference Tuesday night as Duke posted a 9-0 non-conference victory over No. 9 East Carolina at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. ECU drops to 5-2 with the setback while the Blue Devils improve to 6-2.

Jacob Starling, Cam Murphy and Cam Clonch were responsible for the Pirates’ three hits while Alex Mooney went 3-for-4 and Jay Beshears drove in a quartet of runs for the home side.

Alex Gow (1-0) tossed four scoreless to earn his first win of the season on the mound, walking two and striking out a pair. Danny Beal (1-1) was saddled with the loss after allowing four runs on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts in one inning of work.

