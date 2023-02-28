Two injured after SUV takes out gas pumps, fire hydrant in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were taken to the hospital after police said a speeding SUV crashed into gas pumps at a Morehead City convenience store.

The town said it happened around 1:00 p.m. at the Speedway on 4th and Arendell streets.

Authorities say the SUV took out one of the fuel pumps, a city fire hydrant, as well as causing significant damage to other vehicles at the gas pumps.

The two people sent to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries and the crash remains under investigation, according to police.

A city fire hydrant was taken out and other vehicles were damaged. (Town of Morehead City)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.