Two injured after SUV takes out gas pumps, fire hydrant in Morehead City
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were taken to the hospital after police said a speeding SUV crashed into gas pumps at a Morehead City convenience store.
The town said it happened around 1:00 p.m. at the Speedway on 4th and Arendell streets.
Authorities say the SUV took out one of the fuel pumps, a city fire hydrant, as well as causing significant damage to other vehicles at the gas pumps.
The two people sent to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries and the crash remains under investigation, according to police.
