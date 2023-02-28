Sports Spotlight: Zy’Lee Bazemore making his own name in the Bertie basketball history books

BERTIE, N.C. (WITN) - Sometimes a last name can cast a large shadow. Especially when you are playing for the same high school the name became great in. That’s the case for Bertie boys basketball senior guard Zy’Lee Bazemore. He’s making his own way and we feature him in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

It’s hard to miss the images, and jersey, of former Bertie star Kent Bazemore as you enter the gym which eventually led him to the NBA.

“That’s my cousin,” says Bertie senior Zy’Lee Bazemore.

The gym where Zy’Lee Bazemore is now a senior guard for Falcons.

“You got to be great,” says Bazemore, “You got to work hard every day. Every chance you can get.”

Following not only in his cousin’s footsteps.

“He gets a little grief from time to time from his teammates,” says Bertie head coach Johnnie Rascoe Jr., ‘He gets ripped about it.”

But his dad’s as well.

“My dad did,” says Bazemore, “Bertie High School.”

Now a senior Zy’Lee is making a name for himself.

“They might try to come at me different,” says Bazemore, “But I ain’t got no pressure.”

He’s the Falcons leading scorer averaging more than 14 points per game this season.

“Workaholic. He stays in the gym all the time even when I am telling guys to stay out of the gym. I can still hear the ball bouncing,” says coach Rascoe, “He’ll sneak across the street. He’ll try to get in some kind of gym. He’s always working on his game.”

He’s played a huge role in helping them secure the top seed in 1A east.

“It’s exciting, it’s kind of nervous at the same time. You got to play your best,” says Bazemore, “We’ve been playing together since the summer, I would say middle school. We know each other very well. Our chemistry is high so we already knew it was going to be a great season this year.”

With the top seed, came homecourt advantage. The Falcons are through three rounds into the fourth.

“We can go to states. I think we are going to states,” says Bazemore, “We on the right track. If we keep our mind on straight we will be there.”

He has gotten some interest in the college ranks...

“He’s an infectious kid, people love him. He does well in the classroom. He’s a standup student. He’s going to be a great young man,” says coach Rascoe.

...and when this state playoff run eventually ends, Zy’Lee wants to keep playing ball at the next level.

“I have been working hard for it. I’ve been waiting for it so, I just want to do my best and beat everyone that is in front of me,” says Bazemore, “We’ll see how much more can come.”

