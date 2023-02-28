Advertise With Us
Southside High School holds Black History art contest

Beaufort County Schools Black History Month Art Competition.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -As Black History Month comes to a close, students here in the east participated in an art competition Monday.

The Black History art contest was held at Southside High School in Beaufort County.

The participants met in the media center and the winners were announced.

The entries consisted of artwork and poems on the topic of “what does Black history mean to you?”

History teacher Raven Cathey says, “I hope they can reflect on what Black history means to them and what experiences people are having today.”

First place went to Jaden Johnson, who won $100.00. The second-place winner was Sasha Gibbs who got $75.00. Third place went to Cordelia Brannon who received $25.00. The money was provided by the Beaufort County NAACP.

