Search tema looking for missing Currituck County man

Jeffrey Morgan
Jeffrey Morgan(Currituck County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Currituck County deputies are currently searching for Jeffry Morgan.

The 60-year-old man was last seen near the Quality Plus in Coinjok.

Morgan was wearing a flannel shirt and unknown color of pants.

Deputies say there are law enforcement search teams in the area looking for the man.

If you know of Morgans’s whereabouts, you should call deputies at 252-453-8204.

