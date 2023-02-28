Advertise With Us
Proposal from Biden Administration could change how Americans get prescriptions

FILE - OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013.
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many things went virtual during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, including doctor visits, which caused the Drug Enforcement Administration to waive a federal requirement to get certain prescriptions, allowing doctors to be able to write prescriptions for attention deficit disorders and addictive painkillers online.

But now the Biden Administration is considering reinstating that federal requirement requiring a face-to-face visit with the Dr. first.

“I think that would probably be a good thing because you’re getting them evaluated face-to-face, they’re being seen in person, so that would probably help with prescribing safely,” said Port Health Medical Director Hany Kaoud.

Hany Kaoud, the Medical Director at Port Health Medical Rehab Facility in Greenville says there are both pros and cons of reinstating the requirement. One thing he likes about the current arrangement is the ease for both doctors and patients.

“The patient is still physically present in a medical setting. Therefore, there’s eyes on them, and they are obtaining labs or blood work that may be needed. We are getting vitals to make sure that we’re able to prescribe medication safely to them,” said Kaoud.

That stance is something Chloe Renfer agrees with, saying she has preferred using telehealth.

“It was much easier than going in person, especially with my schedule because with my schedule. I have seven classes, so I can’t just go in person as much as I wanted to. So I can just go to class, go to my apartment and get straight on telehealth and get it over with within 30 minutes,” said Renfer.

If the policy does become reinstated, patients will need to see a doctor in-person at least once to get the initial prescription. After that, you can get it refilled through a telehealth appointment. Some of the drugs the policy could affect are Vicodin, Oxycontin, Adderall and Ritalin.

