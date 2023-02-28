Advertise With Us
New Bern firefighters granted $300,000 for clean breathing equipment

(New Bern Fire-Rescue)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New equipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help firefighters in New Bern save lives.

New Bern Fire-Rescue was granted $304,451 by FEMA to upgrade equipment used to give the firefighters clean air in difficult situations. This equipment is called Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus.

The city says staff began the process of getting this equipment in December 2021, being accepted last August, and purchasing it in September. They bought 39 SCBA units and they have assigned them to the 3 fire-rescue stations

“This grant provides a lifeline to our firefighters,” said Fire-Rescue Chief Bobby Boyd. “With these new SCBAs, our firefighters can breathe clean air when they enter a burning building or a HAZMAT situation. They can focus on saving lives and property, without worrying about aging equipment.”

The department says it is now fully outfitted with SCBAs to respond to emergency calls for service.

