Municipalities in two counties get $21 million for water system upgrades

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state is giving nearly $21 million to several municipalities in Beaufort and Craven counties.

The State Water and Infrastructure Authority said five locations in the two counties are getting the grants.

Bath - $10,275,000

Dover - $1,794,545

Havelock - $3,815,500

New Bern - $4,549,360

River Bend - $100,000

Bath and Dover will receive their funding from the Viable Utility Reserve after the Local Government Commission approves the plan.

“In order to have a healthy state, we need to stabilize our rural areas who are experiencing population loss. We also need to help those who have the ability to grow, but are limited by water and wastewater capacity,” said Senator Jim Perry. “We need to stabilize Towns like Dover and Bath. We also need to ensure places like Havelock can develop enough housing to support the needs of MCAS Cherry Point and FRC East. They can’t grow without drinking water and waste water capacity increases. We can’t pay $2,000 per month for a residential water bill. I want my people of the East to have a fighting chance for the future.”

