Inspections for Basnight Bridge & Bonner Pier next month

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation will be inspecting a vital link on the Outer Banks.

The Basnight Bridge, which carries Highway 12 over the Oregon Inlet, and the Bonner Bridge pier, which is what remains of the original bridge, are part of the Federal Highway Administration’s National Bridge Inspection Standards, which requires an inspection every two years.

The impacts of the inspection process are:

Basnight Bridge – Beginning March 6, there will be a lane closure between a half-mile to a mile that will be every weekday during the daytime. The closure will be warned and marked by flaggers. The DOT warns drivers should expect 5-10 minutes of delay.

Bonner Bridge Pier – Inspection of the pier will begin March 6, but the pier itself will remain open to the public. The DOT said that sections of the pier will be coned off where the inspection is happening. At certain points, the pier may be temporarily closed while platform trucks are moved on or off.

The DOT says all the work is expected to wrap up within three weeks.

