Greenville Fire/Rescue issues advisory about loud noise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Greenville Fire/Rescue has issued a public advisory for people in the 3000 block of South Memorial Drive to anticipate a loud noise tonight.

On their Facebook page, GFR says this sound will occur around midnight on Monday, February 27th, as part of an event.

They say the sound will be equivalent to the sound of thunder and will last around a minute and poses no threat.

GFR did not provide further details to WITN about what would be causing the loud noise.

