Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Fishermen find remains of missing man inside shark

FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear...
FILE - The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear to have been found inside a school shark that was captured by local fishermen.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The remains of a man who had disappeared in southern Argentina earlier this month appear to have been found inside a school shark that was captured by local fishermen.

The family of Diego Barría, 32, recognized his remains due to a tattoo that was visible, Daniela Millatruz, the law enforcement officer who was in charge of the search, told local news media. Barría had last been seen near the coast in the southern Chubut province riding his all-terrain vehicle late on Feb. 18.

The damaged ATV was located on Feb. 20 on a beach near Rocas Coloradas, but there was no sign of Barría and an intense search began to try to locate the father of three.

Early Sunday morning, two fishermen went to the coastguard to report that they had fished three school sharks close to where Barría’s ATV was located “and when they were cleaning them they found human remains in one of them,” Millatruz said. Family members recognized Barría “due to a tattoo that appeared in one of those remains,” she added. Officials are continuing to investigate what exactly happened to Barría.

“We presume Diego had an accident,” Millatruz said, “and we’re investigating if there was a vehicle involved.”

The remains will also undergo DNA testing to officially confirm that they belong to Barría, Cristian Ansaldo, who heads up the police department in the city of Comodoro Rivadavia, said in an interview with local media.

The school shark in which the human remains were found measured around 1.5 meters (4.9 feet), Ansaldo said.

The most likely hypothesis that investigators are currently working with is that Barría “had an accident and was dragged,” Ansaldo said, noting there had been a strong tidal surge the weekend when he disappeared.

“My heart went with you! I love you forever,” Virginia Brugger, who was identified as Barría’s partner and had been posting updates on the search on social media, wrote on Facebook Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened here Friday night.
Store owner said naked man shot & killed in parking lot by Wallace police officer
John Ruscik arrested in fire at The Landing
ECU student facing DWI charge after Greenville apartment complex fire
Mekhi Neal, Tyler Woodley, Kevontae Rascoe
Three charged with attempted murder, four others with conspiracy in Martin Co. shooting
Chase leads to crash
Chase starts in Edgecombe County and ends with crash in Halifax County
WITN photo
Bertie County Middle School student speaks out after argument with teacher surfaces online

Latest News

Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court seems ready to sink student loan forgiveness
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden sketches dire picture of GOP desire to cut spending
FILE - A rhinoceros rests inside an enclosure at the Dr. Juan A. Rivero Zoo in Mayaguez, Puerto...
Puerto Rico to close lone zoo after years of complaints
Jeffrey Morgan
Search teams looking for missing Currituck County man