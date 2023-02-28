ECU hosting “Safe Spring Break” Event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University will begin an event focused on safe spring break habits on Tuesday.

The “Safe Spring Break” will begin with gust speaker Zac Clark joining students to speak to them about mental health and addiction.

Clark rose to fame on the television show “The Bachelorette” and has used his platform to speak publicly about his sobriety.

The event will continue Wednesday with multiple giveaways to keep students happy and healthy on their spring break.

Zac Clark’s keynote kicks off the event at ECU’s Main Campus Student Center second floor ballroom Tuesday at 6 p.m.

