DO YOU KNOW US? Women wanted for thefts at Ulta in Jacksonville

Jacksonville police said it happened at Ulta at 2001 Marlin Drive on January 31st and again on February 18th.(Jacksonville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released photos of two women wanted for a couple of recent thefts at a beauty supply store.

Jacksonville police said it happened at Ulta at 2001 Marlin Drive on January 31st and again on February 18th.

Both women were wearing masks and were seen getting into a gray Hyundai.

If you know who the women are you should contact Jacksonville police at 910-938-6407 or call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

