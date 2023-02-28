Chase starts in Edgecombe County and ends with crash in Halifax County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says a pursuit that started in Princeville ended when the car involved eventually crashed 15 miles away in Hobgood in Halifax County.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle for a registration violation.

When they approached the car, they say the driver reached under the seat. He was asked to get out of the vehicle, but they say he put it in drive leading to a pursuit.

Deputies say the driver, 31-year-old Terrance Lloyd of Scotland Neck eventually crashed in Hobgood.

He’s charged with felony flee/elude, driving while license revoked and careless and reckless driving.

He was taken to the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

