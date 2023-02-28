Beaufort’s Live Oak Road is one-lane between Circle Drive and Hwy 101

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Beaufort has started another phase of a town-wide street and sidewalk project that began in 2019.

The previous phase was street resurfacing, and this new phase is on upgrading and installing sidewalks for walkability throughout the town.

Contractors will be working from February 28th until March 3rd on the west side of Live Oak Street. They will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The work is to begin from Circle Drive toward the old elementary school.

After this is completed, the contractors will shift to extending and repairing the Campen Road sidewalk. The town says this will require a lane to be closed to extract the tree causing the damage.

