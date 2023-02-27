Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Breezy with A Few Showers Tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’ll still feel like spring this week! Highs and lows stay well-above average until late this weekend.

Winds increase overnight as a front moves through. Don’t be surprised to see a few quick showers or even a downpour through midnight. Rain chances highest from US 64 up toward the state line. Everyone will be windy with gusts near or over 30 mph, especially along the coast.

Rain is gone by morning and while the air will be drier, it won’t be cooler. Temperatures will still be in the 60s for most to start the day. Highs reach the low to mid-70s by the afternoon. No frost or freezes are expected this week as highs approach 80 degrees by the end of the week. Better rain chances come Thursday morning and Thursday night. We’ll have to watch Friday for the chance of a few strong storms. Right now, the threat is higher to our west across the mountains and Piedmont.

Monday Night

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Better rain chances closer to the state line. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tuesday

A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High around 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

