Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Breezy with A Few Showers Tonight

More Spring-Like Weather This Week
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’ll still feel like spring this week! Highs and lows stay well-above average until late this weekend.

Winds increase overnight as a front moves through. Don’t be surprised to see a few quick showers or even a downpour through midnight. Rain chances highest from US 64 up toward the state line. Everyone will be windy with gusts near or over 30 mph, especially along the coast.

Rain is gone by morning and while the air will be drier, it won’t be cooler. Temperatures will still be in the 60s for most to start the day. Highs reach the low to mid-70s by the afternoon. No frost or freezes are expected this week as highs approach 80 degrees by the end of the week. Better rain chances come Thursday morning and Thursday night. We’ll have to watch Friday for the chance of a few strong storms. Right now, the threat is higher to our west across the mountains and Piedmont.

Monday Night

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Better rain chances closer to the state line. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tuesday

A mainly sunny sky. High 76F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High around 76F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the morning. High 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Ruscik arrested in fire at The Landing
ECU student facing DWI charge after Greenville apartment complex fire
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes passes through East Palestine, Ohio, on...
Norfolk Southern train derails near Greensboro
WITN photo
Bertie County Middle School student speaks out after argument with teacher surfaces online
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
Police say 31-year-old Christian Alexander Moreno faces multiple felony charges related to the...
Suspect arrested after 81-year-old man killed in dog attack

Latest News

North Carolina child deaths are skyrocketing
ECU student facing DWI charge after Greenville apartment complex fire
Three charged with attempted murder, four others with conspiracy in Martin Co. shooting
Store owner said naked man shot & killed in parking lot by Wallace police officer
Maysville man killed in Jacksonville crash
Maysville man killed in Jacksonville crash