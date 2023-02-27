Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say

A St. Albans woman was injured after fire crews say she fell 15 feet down a manhole. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A woman in Vermont was hospitalized after she fell 15 feet down a manhole Sunday, according to first responders.

Fire crews in St. Albans said they believe the manhole cover had been knocked loose by a snowplow, and the woman fell through it while walking near her driveway.

Fortunately, first responders were able to remove the woman safely and take her to the hospital.

The woman was stuck in the manhole for about 45 minutes before she was rescued.

Her condition is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Ruscik arrested in fire at The Landing
ECU student facing DWI charge after Greenville apartment complex fire
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes passes through East Palestine, Ohio, on...
Norfolk Southern train derails near Greensboro
WITN photo
Bertie County Middle School student speaks out after argument with teacher surfaces online
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
Police say 31-year-old Christian Alexander Moreno faces multiple felony charges related to the...
Suspect arrested after 81-year-old man killed in dog attack

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions at an announcement in Mississauga,...
TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman ‘on path to recovery,’ will be out for more weeks
North Carolina child deaths are skyrocketing
Police in Maine said an owl was rescued from the middle of a highway.
Trooper rescues injured owl found in the middle of highway