Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Tillis announces $5 million grant for Coastal Carolina Regional Airport

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport(Ellie Davis/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina airport is getting a chunk of federal money for improvements.

The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport is getting a $5-million grant, according to Senator Thom Tillis.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminal Program for the 2023 fiscal year awarded the grant to Coastal Carolina Regional Airport so it can add more passenger boarding bridges, improve bag screening equipment, and an expansion of hold rooms.

“Coastal Carolina Regional Airport serves as the ‘Gateway to the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks’ and is a critical transportation asset for local citizens and military service members,” said Tillis. “This grant will allow the necessary expansion and improvements needed to keep up with demand and improve the flying experience for all passengers. I was proud to advocate for this funding and am proud to have worked behind the scenes to negotiate, write, and pass the bipartisan law that is delivering this necessary grant to New Bern.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Ruscik arrested in fire at The Landing
ECU student facing DWI charge after Greenville apartment complex fire
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes passes through East Palestine, Ohio, on...
Norfolk Southern train derails near Greensboro
WITN photo
Bertie County Middle School student speaks out after argument with teacher surfaces online
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
Police say 31-year-old Christian Alexander Moreno faces multiple felony charges related to the...
Suspect arrested after 81-year-old man killed in dog attack

Latest News

Winterville police released the photos on Monday.
DO YOU KNOW US? Group wanted in Winterville counterfeit caper
Jon Bennett
Greenville man charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old in Lenoir County
Mekhi Neal, Tyler Woodley, Kevontae Rascoe
Three charged with attempted murder, four others with conspiracy in Martin Co. shooting
East Carolina University hosts annual Voyages of Discovery