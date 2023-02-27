Tillis announces $5 million grant for Coastal Carolina Regional Airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina airport is getting a chunk of federal money for improvements.

The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport is getting a $5-million grant, according to Senator Thom Tillis.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminal Program for the 2023 fiscal year awarded the grant to Coastal Carolina Regional Airport so it can add more passenger boarding bridges, improve bag screening equipment, and an expansion of hold rooms.

“Coastal Carolina Regional Airport serves as the ‘Gateway to the Crystal Coast and Outer Banks’ and is a critical transportation asset for local citizens and military service members,” said Tillis. “This grant will allow the necessary expansion and improvements needed to keep up with demand and improve the flying experience for all passengers. I was proud to advocate for this funding and am proud to have worked behind the scenes to negotiate, write, and pass the bipartisan law that is delivering this necessary grant to New Bern.”

