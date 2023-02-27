Three charged with attempted murder, four others with conspiracy in Martin Co. shooting

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Seven people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of two Greenville men late last year in Martin County.

Deputies said the shooting happened on December 28th on Ballfield Lane outside of Williamston.

Kelsey May and Devon Duncan, both who are 20, were wounded.

Deputies said initially the two victims were uncooperative and refused to give information to investigators.

Charged with two counts each of attempted first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony conspiracy were Mekhi Neal, 20, of Greenville, Tyler Woodley, 18, of Windsor, and Kevontae Rascoe, 18, of Williamston.

Deputies have also charged Nyla Brown, 21, of Williamston, Camron Stokes, 19, of Williamston, and Erica Reid, 24, of Williamston, with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Brown is also charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder and two counts of accessory after the fact.

The seven were jailed on bonds ranging from $10,000 to $550,000.

