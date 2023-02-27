Advertise With Us
Store owner said naked man shot & killed in parking lot by Wallace police officer

The shooting happened here Friday night.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WALLACE, N.C. (WITN) - Few details have been released in Friday night’s officer-involved shooting in Wallace.

The SBI was called in to investigate the shooting that happened around 11:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Express Mini Mart on North Norwood Street.

The owner of the business tells WITN that an employee said a naked man walked into the store and began bothering customers. They asked him to leave and then called the police.

When an officer arrived, the owner was told the naked man charged at the officer who at first tased the man. The man continued to run toward the officer, falling on top of them. Three shots were then heard by the employee who said the man was killed.

WITN has reached out to Wallace police multiple times since Friday night for more information on what happened.

