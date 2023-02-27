Nash County I-95 shooting briefing and awards presentation

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office here in the East will be holding a debriefing regarding a shooting that involved two of its officers.

The debrief, conducted by Sheriff Keith Stone, will include videos and details on the shooting to highlight the dangers that deputies face each day.

An award ceremony will take place afterwards to recognize the first responders who provided emergency aid and assistance.

The event will take place at 10:00 A.M. in the Nash County Commissioners room located on the third floor of the administration building at 120 West Washington Street in Nashville.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.