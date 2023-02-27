Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Maysville man killed in Jacksonville crash

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Mayville man was killed in a Sunday morning accident after his car crashed into a tree on a busy Jacksonville street.

Alphonso Hill, 39, died at the scene, police said.

Police said the man was driving on Western Boulevard at a high rate of speed around 7:00 a.m. when his car crossed the median and hit a tree in the parking lot of the Handy Mart.

Debris from the crash damaged a parked vehicle at the business.

Police are still looking into the crash and ask anyone with information to contact them at 910-455-4000.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Ruscik arrested in fire at The Landing
ECU student facing DWI charge after Greenville apartment complex fire
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes passes through East Palestine, Ohio, on...
Norfolk Southern train derails near Greensboro
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
WITN photo
Bertie County Middle School student speaks out after argument with teacher surfaces online
Police say 31-year-old Christian Alexander Moreno faces multiple felony charges related to the...
Suspect arrested after 81-year-old man killed in dog attack

Latest News

Mekhi Neal, Tyler Woodley, Kevontae Rascoe
Three charged with attempted murder, four others with conspiracy in Martin Co. shooting
Terry Holland dies at 80
Former ECU AD Terry Holland dies at 80
Cape Hatteras Seashore seeks public comment on new pathway direction
John Ruscik arrested in fire at The Landing
ECU student facing DWI charge after Greenville apartment complex fire