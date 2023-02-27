Maysville man killed in Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Mayville man was killed in a Sunday morning accident after his car crashed into a tree on a busy Jacksonville street.

Alphonso Hill, 39, died at the scene, police said.

Police said the man was driving on Western Boulevard at a high rate of speed around 7:00 a.m. when his car crossed the median and hit a tree in the parking lot of the Handy Mart.

Debris from the crash damaged a parked vehicle at the business.

Police are still looking into the crash and ask anyone with information to contact them at 910-455-4000.

