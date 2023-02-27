Greenville man charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 37-year-old Greenville man is charged with the statutory rape of a teen girl.

Lenoir County deputies said Jon Bennett was arrested Saturday by police in Washington.

Deputies said the victim was 15 years old and that they began their investigation last Saturday.

Bennett was charged with statutory rape of a person who is 13, 14, or 15 years old by a defendant who is at least 6 years older than the victim.

