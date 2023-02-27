Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Greenville man charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old in Lenoir County

Jon Bennett
Jon Bennett(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 37-year-old Greenville man is charged with the statutory rape of a teen girl.

Lenoir County deputies said Jon Bennett was arrested Saturday by police in Washington.

Deputies said the victim was 15 years old and that they began their investigation last Saturday.

Bennett was charged with statutory rape of a person who is 13, 14, or 15 years old by a defendant who is at least 6 years older than the victim.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Ruscik arrested in fire at The Landing
ECU student facing DWI charge after Greenville apartment complex fire
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes passes through East Palestine, Ohio, on...
Norfolk Southern train derails near Greensboro
WITN photo
Bertie County Middle School student speaks out after argument with teacher surfaces online
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
Police say 31-year-old Christian Alexander Moreno faces multiple felony charges related to the...
Suspect arrested after 81-year-old man killed in dog attack

Latest News

Winterville police released the photos on Monday.
DO YOU KNOW US? Group wanted in Winterville counterfeit caper
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport
Tillis announces $5 million grant for Coastal Carolina Regional Airport
Mekhi Neal, Tyler Woodley, Kevontae Rascoe
Three charged with attempted murder, four others with conspiracy in Martin Co. shooting
East Carolina University hosts annual Voyages of Discovery