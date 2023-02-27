Advertise With Us
Kinston Police arrest man involved with cocaine sales

Rodric Harrison
Rodric Harrison(Kinston Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina Police Department made an arrest in a case that took six months to complete.

The Kinston Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team wrapped up their investigation into the sale of cocaine by Rodric Harrison.

Kinston Police say Harrison was arrested with the help of Kinston patrol officers and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office after arriving into Kinston from South Carolina.

Officers say Harrison was charged with two counts of sale/deliver schedule II, two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and two counts of felony maintaining a conveyance.

