Elizabeth City State women’s basketball claims first ever CIAA Tournament title

ECSU earns an automatic berth into Division-II NCAA tournament
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, MD (WITN) - Elizabeth City State women’s basketball beat Shaw 55-40 on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland, to claim its first-ever CIAA women’s basketball title. The Vikings earned the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

ECSU led by Dy’Jhanik Armfield with 13 points and Maryam Hashim with 10 points in the victory.

Armfield and Akyia King were selected to the CIAA All-Tournament team with NyAsia Blango named the Food Lion Tournament MVP.

The NCAA selection show for division-ii is this Sunday, March 5th, at 10:30 PM.

