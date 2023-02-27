ECU baseball completes home and home sweep of UNC Sunday
#11 ECU 6, #12 UNC 5
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time on the weekend the 11th ranked, now 9th ranked, ECU baseball team came back to beat North Carolina 6-5 in Chapel Hill on Sunday. The Pirates are now 5-1.
The Pirates got down 5-2 in the sixth inning but had another late inning rally scoring 4 runs in the 7th to beat the Heels.
Jacob Jenkins-Cowart, Lane Hoover and Jacob Starling drove in runs in the inning.
ECU used six pitchers in the game and Erik Ritchie got the win. Carter Spivey came in and closed the door for his first save.
ECU plays at Duke on Tuesday afternoon scheduled for a 4 PM start.
