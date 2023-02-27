Advertise With Us
East Carolina University hosts annual Voyages of Discovery

ECU
By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Voyage of Discovery series has brought leaders to speak directly to our community for fifteen years and this year is no different.

Since 2007, the series not only showcases the university’s academic life but also allows those to find insight into society’s pressing issues with our students, faculty, staff, and the community of Eastern North Carolina. This year’s theme is Transformative Voices.

The series features three voices that navigate their fields as minorities. The last speaker is Jason Mott, a bestselling national award-winning North Carolina author that studied at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He is to speak on March 2 about his book, “Hell of a Book,” which discusses the impact and reality of race and identity on the American landscape.

Aleia Brown, the Wichard professor of history who is teaching at ECU for two years says it will be a lecture-based seminar that evokes conversation.

ECU’s Voyages of Discovery presentation with Jason Mott is at the Main Campus Student Center Ballrooms. It will be from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets can be found here.

