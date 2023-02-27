Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

DO YOU KNOW US? Group wanted in Winterville counterfeit caper

Winterville police released the photos on Monday.
Winterville police released the photos on Monday.(Winterville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town need your help with a counterfeit caper.

Winterville police released surveillance photos of several people who used counterfeit cash to buy hundreds of dollars in greeting cards and gift cards from Walgreens on Old Tar Road.

Police said the fraud happened on Thursday with the group making $820 in purchases with counterfeit cash.

Anyone who knows who the people are should call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Ruscik arrested in fire at The Landing
ECU student facing DWI charge after Greenville apartment complex fire
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes passes through East Palestine, Ohio, on...
Norfolk Southern train derails near Greensboro
WITN photo
Bertie County Middle School student speaks out after argument with teacher surfaces online
Authorities are still looking for the white BMW involved in the crime, which was reportedly...
Pregnant mom run over trying to save toddler from car thieves, deputies say
Police say 31-year-old Christian Alexander Moreno faces multiple felony charges related to the...
Suspect arrested after 81-year-old man killed in dog attack

Latest News

North Carolina child deaths are skyrocketing
ECU student facing DWI charge after Greenville apartment complex fire
Three charged with attempted murder, four others with conspiracy in Martin Co. shooting
Store owner said naked man shot & killed in parking lot by Wallace police officer
Maysville man killed in Jacksonville crash
Maysville man killed in Jacksonville crash