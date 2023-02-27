DO YOU KNOW US? Group wanted in Winterville counterfeit caper

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town need your help with a counterfeit caper.

Winterville police released surveillance photos of several people who used counterfeit cash to buy hundreds of dollars in greeting cards and gift cards from Walgreens on Old Tar Road.

Police said the fraud happened on Thursday with the group making $820 in purchases with counterfeit cash.

Anyone who knows who the people are should call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.